Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The IOPC said the charges were in connection with an arrest during a rally near Birmingham International station

Two police officers face misconduct charges over an arrest during an anti-fascism rally.

It is alleged PC Brent Swarbrick made a false witness statement and PC Richard Bolton made a false pocket book entry after a man was arrested during the event near Birmingham International railway station in February 2016.

The serving West Midlands force officers are due in court on Tuesday.

It follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The IOPC's investigation, after a referral from the force, was launched in 2017 and finished in March.

A file was then submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charges - misconduct in public office - in October.

The duo, who are still on duty, are set to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court.

The man they detained was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, the IOPC said.