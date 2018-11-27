Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The arrest was during a rally near Birmingham International station

Two police officers have appeared in court on misconduct charges in connection with a man's arrest during an anti-fascism demonstration.

It is alleged PC Brent Swarbrick made a false witness statement and PC Richard Bolton made a false pocket book entry after the arrest during the rally in Birmingham in 2016.

Following the hearing at Birmingham Magistrates Court, they were bailed.

They are due to appear next at the city's crown court on 2 January.

Both are serving officers, the West Midlands force says.

The charges - misconduct in public office - follow an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The detained man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, the IOPC said.