Smethwick man in court over 'blunt force' death
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found injured at property on Friday.
After the discovery in White Road, Smethwick, the hurt male was taken to hospital where he died as a result of a "blunt force injury", police said.
Palvinder Hayre, 50, of White Road, Smethwick, appeared before Dudley Magistrates Court earlier.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.
The West Midlands force said on Monday the victim was yet to be formally identified, but was believed to be 70.