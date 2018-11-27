Image caption A man died in hospital after being found with injuries at a Smethwick address at 14:45 GMT on Friday

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found injured at property on Friday.

After the discovery in White Road, Smethwick, the hurt male was taken to hospital where he died as a result of a "blunt force injury", police said.

Palvinder Hayre, 50, of White Road, Smethwick, appeared before Dudley Magistrates Court earlier.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

The West Midlands force said on Monday the victim was yet to be formally identified, but was believed to be 70.