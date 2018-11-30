Birmingham hit-and-run driver jailed for injuring mum and baby
A man who injured a woman and a four-day-old baby in a hit-and-run crash has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.
Andrew Rose, 34, hit the 28-year-old woman and her newborn son as they crossed a road in Birmingham in 2017.
The 6ft 8in-tall defendant of Trinity Road, Aston, was found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The woman was left in a critical condition when Rose's Mazda hit her on 23 September 2017.
She had gone out to get milk and was crossing the A34 Walsall Road in Great Barr at a pedestrian crossing with her son in a pram when they were hit by Rose at about 18:00 BST.
Rose fled the scene but was later arrested after he was named as a suspect in November 2017.
He received a four-year jail term for the driving offence and was sentenced to a further two-and-a-half years after admitting possession of class A drugs when he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 4 September.
He was cleared of a further two counts of grievous bodily harm and driving without due care and attention.