Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Andrew Rose was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

A man who injured a woman and a four-day-old baby in a hit-and-run crash has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Andrew Rose, 34, hit the 28-year-old woman and her newborn son as they crossed a road in Birmingham in 2017.

The 6ft 8in-tall defendant of Trinity Road, Aston, was found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The woman was left in a critical condition when Rose's Mazda hit her on 23 September 2017.

Image caption The woman was crossing the road with her baby when they were struck

She had gone out to get milk and was crossing the A34 Walsall Road in Great Barr at a pedestrian crossing with her son in a pram when they were hit by Rose at about 18:00 BST.

Rose fled the scene but was later arrested after he was named as a suspect in November 2017.

He received a four-year jail term for the driving offence and was sentenced to a further two-and-a-half years after admitting possession of class A drugs when he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 4 September.

He was cleared of a further two counts of grievous bodily harm and driving without due care and attention.