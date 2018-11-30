Image caption Dr Bharat Sibal said there had been an 'undeniable' cluster of cases

An apparent increase in HIV among drug users and sex workers in the West Midlands is being investigated by public health officials.

Public Health England (PHE) has written to health professionals saying a rise since 2015 is a cause for concern.

Dr Bharat Sibal from PHE said there had been a cluster of five cases of patients aged in their 30s, but he accepted there could be many more.

The British HIV Association blamed the rise on cuts in health spending.

Dr Steve Taylor from association said there had been £700m of cuts in the public health budget "and that is going to lead to problems".

"We are seeing outbreaks of syphilis. We are seeing multi-resistant outbreaks of gonorrhoea and we are seeing outbreaks of HIV," he said.

"There must be a cause and effect."

Image caption PHE is asking health organisations to increase HIV testing

Image caption Dr Steve Taylor said the number of cases in the region had always been low

Dr Taylor said the number of HIV cases associated with people injecting drugs in the region had always been very low.

"This is something we previously didn't see in the West Midlands," he added.

"To suddenly see or have reports of increasing transmission is a worry."

Health groups are being asked to increase HIV testing to help manage the situation

Dr Bharat Sibal said: "The point here is there has been a cluster of cases, that's an undeniable fact, but we need to now ensure whatever we need to do to prevent further spread is happening now on the ground.

"What we don't want is, the pool of undiagnosed individuals in the West Midlands, and especially in urban areas like Birmingham who are engaged in high-risk activities, is the disease gets a foothold back."