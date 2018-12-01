Image caption Birmingham City Council is selling buildings it owns in the Jewellery Quarter

Traders are concerned over the future of their businesses after a council announced plans to sell the building that house their workshops.

Birmingham City Council, the buildings' owner, has told tenants of the Jewellery Quarter workshops it intends to sell the properties.

Many have said they fear being made to move to make way for apartments.

The city council said potential buyers of the sites should look to retain some or all of their commercial use.

The local authority said the sites in the Vyse Street Triangle, Caroline Street and Pitsford Street were identified as having the potential to support housing growth and job creation.

But traders said they feared future owners of the buildings would force them out.

Image caption Traders said they fear they will be made to leave by future owners

Jewellery repair shop owner William Rose said: "I am very worried about it. We have all been here for quite a number of years.

"They are driving us out to turn them into apartments. Where do we go?"

Mould cutter Steven Peyzer said: "Preferably we would like to stay where we are.

"We can't stop the council from selling their properties, but we would like an insurance we can stay where we are."

The Jewellery Quarter sites are part of nine properties across Birmingham being offered for informal tender by the council.

A Birmingham City Council spokesman said: "Vyse Street Triangle is one of nine sites being offered for sale by informal tender, having been identified as having the potential to support housing growth and job creation in Birmingham.

"This particular site is being sold as a leasehold and this includes existing tenancies, protected under the Landlord and Tenant Act for the duration of their tenancy."

The council said planning advice being offered to prospective bidders said new owners should look to "refurbish and convert the existing buildings and retain some or all of the commercial use".