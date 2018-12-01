A man has been hit and killed by a car that police said "failed to stop" at one of Birmingham's busiest junctions.

The pedestrian, 38, died at the scene of the crash in Bristol Street at the junction of Belgrave Middleway.

West Midlands Police said the man had been crossing the road, near where six people died last December. when he was struck at about 01:40 GMT.

A man, 21, handed himself into a police station and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody.

A police statement said: "It is believed a pedestrian was crossing the road, when he was struck by a car which failed to stop.

"A 21-year-old man later handed himself into a local police station where he was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving."

Sgt Alan Hands from the collision investigation unit, said: "We have spoken to a number of witnesses already but I am still appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision who hasn't yet spoken to us to get in touch.

"A man has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family who are being supported by one of our specialist officers."

Bristol Street, at the junction of Belgrave Middleway, is likely to remain closed for most of the morning.