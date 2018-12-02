Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Robyn Birdsell was reunited with the police dog who is named after her

A schoolgirl who chased away a burglar from her Sutton Coldfield home has been reunited with a police pup who was named in her honour.

Robyn Birdsell grabbed the intruder by the leg as he struggled free, and her description helped West Midlands Police secure a four-year jail term.

She has since revisited her German Shepherd puppy namesake, who is now almost one.

Robyn, 11, also received a national commendation.

Judges deemed her heroics worthy of national praise from the Police Public Bravery Awards.

She was presented with an award and a cheque by Ch Supt Kenny Bell at the force's dog training centre in Balsall Common, Solihull.

Robyn and her family also got the chance to check on the progress of puppy Robyn, who she selected from a litter born in January.

She said: "Robyn was only three weeks old when I last saw her. I remember she came straight over to me and looked very comfortable snuggling on my lap which was why I decided to pick her.

"She's grown up so quickly, not quite as cute and cuddly as she was as a little puppy but still adorable.

"I definitely want to keep in touch with her dog handler to find out how she gets on when she's working and how many burglars she's caught."

Robyn also received a Chief Constable's Young Person accolade earlier this year from West Midlands Police.