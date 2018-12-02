Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Alex Knight died at the scene of the crash in Bristol Street

The family of a man killed when he was hit by a car have said his death has left them "distraught".

Alex Knight, 38, died at the scene of the crash in Bristol Street, Birmingham at the junction of Belgrave Middleway.

Police said Mr Knight had been crossing the road, near where six people died last December, when he was struck at about 01:40 GMT on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been bailed.

Mr Knight's family said in a statement: "We are distraught at the tragic loss of our beloved son, brother and partner and ask that our family are given the privacy to grieve at this time."

Det Sgt Alan Hands, from West Midlands Police's collision investigation unit, said: "We are investigating the circumstances leading to this tragic event and have spoken to a number of witnesses already.

"There were several stationary cars on Bristol Street at the time, I would urge those drivers to get in touch if they have any information."