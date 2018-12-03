Image caption Inspector Lee Bartram will be sentenced on 14 February after admitting further charges

A former West Midlands Police officer has pleaded guilty to making more than 140 indecent photographs of children.

Lee Bartram admitted three charges of making indecent images of children between 2011 and August 2018 at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Bartram, 44, of Bustleholme Lane, West Bromwich, is yet to plead to a charge of misconduct in public office.

He had previously admitted five further counts of making indecent images and two counts of distributing images.

The criminal charges spanned a period between August 2013 and August this year and related to a further 328 images, including some found on an iPad and an iPhone.

Bartram, who had worked as an inspector based in Birmingham city centre, was granted bail until 14 February, where he will be sentenced for all the offences at the same court.

Judge James Burbidge QC said: "You have already seen a probation officer so the case could proceed to sentence on that day. You should be prepared for that.

"I don't hold out any particular sentence to you, it's a matter for the sentencing judge."

Following his plea, a NSPCC spokesman said: "Children are being exploited and abused every day for this vile material to be created and by accessing it, Bartram was fuelling the demand and ensuring innocent young victims will continue to suffer."

Bartram was sacked in September after being found to be guilty of gross misconduct by the force.

West Midlands Chief Constable Dave Thompson said Bartram's actions were met with "disapproval, horror and disgust" from fellow officers.