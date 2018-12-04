Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA described Wolfie's treatment as "horrendous" and "sickening"

A man has been jailed for a "sickening" two-month campaign of abuse against his kitten, which ended with the animal being put down.

Archie Spencer, 19, of Goodwood Drive, Wolverhampton, admitted two animal welfare offences at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

He was handed a 14-week sentence and banned from keeping animals for life.

The RSPCA said the level of force used on Wolfie "could be likened to that seen in a road traffic collision".

The four-month-old kitten was treated for a head injury, five broken ribs and a skull fracture between January and March, the animal charity said.

Spencer's partner Rebecca Guy, 19, received an eight-week sentence, suspended for a year, after pleading guilty to failing to protect the cat.

She was also banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Wolfie was treated by a vet three times between January and March, the RSPCA said

The RSPCA said the couple's ginger kitten had suffered numerous injuries while living at the couple's flat in Upper Villiers Street.

Guy took Wolfie to a vet three times. But the skull fracture he sustained was so serious the cat had to put to sleep, the animal charity said.

Inspector Kate Parker described the case as "horrendous", adding: "In over four years as an inspector this case has been one of the most sickening to investigate."

Guy had faced a further two charges of causing suffering to the animal but they were dropped.