Image copyright Phil Barnett/PA Wire Image caption Lawyer Isabel Bathurst spoke to the media outside Birmingham Coroner's Court following the inquest

The husband of a woman who died after a "Brazilian bum lift" procedure in Hungary has urged others not to travel abroad for similar surgery.

Tryce Harry, 49, from Birmingham, had procedures including liposuction to transfer fat into her buttocks, an inquest was told.

But she went into cardiac arrest and died after suffering a "fat embolism", Birmingham Coroner's Court heard.

Coroner Emma Brown ruled neglect did not play a part in Mrs Harry's death.

Teaching assistant Mrs Harry's husband Kirk said he had supported his wife's "dream" of cosmetic treatment, but added: "I would advise anyone considering this procedure to have it done here in this country."

In a statement following an inquest for the mother of two, Mr Harry said the couple had travelled to Hungary in March with "no fear" about the 5,300-euro, five-hour operation.

However, Mrs Harry went into cardiac arrest an hour after the end of three procedures.

A post-mortem examination concluded she had died after suffering the "fat embolism", despite CPR and advanced life support treatment at a clinic in Budapest.

Mr Harry said they thought they had found "the perfect place" for the operation and knew others who had been to the same clinic and were "very happy with their treatment".

He said: "My wife had thought long and hard about having this procedure done.

"It was not a decision made lightly by either of us, but it was her dream and I supported her in it.

"If I could turn the clock back, I would, and I would advise anyone considering this procedure to have it done here in this country where medical practices are expected to be better."

Coroner Ms Brown concluded Mrs Harry had died from "complications of elective surgery".

Isabel Bathurst, a specialist travel lawyer from law firm Slater and Gordon, who is representing the family, said it was "a truly heartbreaking case which exposes the risks of travelling abroad for treatment".