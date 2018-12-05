Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Andre Thomas admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for eight years

A driver who killed another motorist when he rammed into the back of his van shortly after an altercation outside a pub has been jailed for eight years.

Andre Thomas was driving at 63mph when he crashed into the back of the vehicle driven by Daniel Blount, 31, in Kingstanding, Birmingham, on 25 April.

The van crashed into a tree, killing Mr Blount and injuring two passengers.

Thomas, 26, of Cradley Croft, Handsworth, had admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

He was acquitted of murder, manslaughter and wounding after a three-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court and was sentenced on Tuesday.

Image caption Daniel Blount died of multiple serious injuries

West Midlands Police said shortly before the crash, an altercation took place between Thomas and Mr Blount and his friends outside the Golden Hind pub on Kingstanding Road, Kingstanding.

Image caption The van hit a tree after it crashed on Kingstanding Road

Mr Blount and his two friends were chased at speed by Thomas as they tried to flee, resulting in the crash on Kingstanding Road.

The force said Mr Blount died from multiple serious injuries while the two passengers were trapped in the vehicle and seriously hurt. One of the men now suffers with substantial brain damage.

Thomas also pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was also disqualified from driving for 11 years and six months.