Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police were called to Central Drive, Lower Gornal, at 21:40 GMT on Tuesday

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Dudley.

Police were called to Central Drive, Lower Gornal, at 21:40 GMT on Tuesday, to a report of a vehicle being rammed and two men being chased by a group carrying weapons.

West Midlands Police said one of the men fled, but a 34-year-old found with stab injuries died at the scene.

The arrested men, aged 32, 36 and 41, are being questioned by police.

The force said the three were arrested at an address in Lower Gornal and it is appealing for anyone with information about the death to come forward.