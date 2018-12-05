Image caption Atta Ul-Haq wants to install the barrier at Streetly Cemetery in Walsall

A Muslim man who wants to install a raised marble edge around his father's grave is awaiting a decision on his legal bid.

Atta Ul-Haq was refused permission to install the barrier at Streetly Cemetery in Walsall, West Midlands.

His High Court claim said his human right to exercise his religion has been breached, but Walsall Council says its approach has been "sensitive".

Judges are expected to announce their decision in the near future.

Mr Ul-Haq, a Barelvi Muslim, said he wants to erect edging around the grave of Hafiz Qadrim, as Islam forbids stepping on burial places.

Walsall Council said regulations permit the "mounding of graves", and mounding is the way Muslims normally inhibit people from walking on graves.

The authority added its approach has been "careful, sensitive and accommodating".

Lord Justice Singh and Mrs Justice Carr have finished analysing arguments at the High Court in London and are expected to announce their decision in the near future.