Image copyright Google Image caption The Dudley Hippodrome could become a driverless vehicle centre

An historic theatre could be demolished after councillors backed plans to turn it into a driverless vehicle centre.

Dudley Council announced its support for a £9m autonomous vehicle demonstration route over reviving the building as an entertainment venue.

The theatre, used by acts such as Laurel and Hardy in the past, closed in 2009.

Arts campaigners said they are disappointed by the decision but will not give up on the theatre yet.

Image caption The building has been vandalised over the years

Dudley Council took control of the dilapidated building after the Black Country Hippodrome Ltd (BCHL) "failed to achieve key milestones".

The 1930s building had been used as a theatre until 1964 playing host to major acts, including Gracie Fields and George Formby.

It was then used as a bingo hall.

The Dudley Driverless Vehicles Consortium is seeking to create an autonomous vehicle demonstration route with the site providing the control centre and training in related technologies.

The company now has 12 months to submit full plans to the council which will then be considered by the planning committee.

Alan Lunt, the strategic director, said the objective is for Dudley to become a key national centre for autonomous vehicles.

Image caption Plans to transform the theatre into a community centre have not received enough financial backing

Dudley Hippodrome Community Group has put forward plans for the venue but has struggled for funding.

Labour councillor Keiran Casey said no-one doubted their passion for wanting to reopen the theatre.

"But nothing over the past four or five years has shown the council it can be delivered or they have the funding," he said.

The group's chair, Ivor Robinson, told the BBC it would not stop campaigning, adding: "every great town and city has a theatre - why not Dudley?"

Dudley Council said it would do more to identify opportunities for arts in the town.