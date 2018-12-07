Murder charge after fatal stabbing in Dudley
- 7 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing.
Nabeel Choudhary, 20, has been charged after a knife attack on a 34-year-old victim in Lower Gornal, Dudley, at about 21:40 GMT on Tuesday.
Mr Choudhary, from Hope Street, West Bromwich, has also been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with criminal intent. He is set to appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.