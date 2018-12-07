Image caption The victim was pronounced dead at the scene

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing.

Nabeel Choudhary, 20, has been charged after a knife attack on a 34-year-old victim in Lower Gornal, Dudley, at about 21:40 GMT on Tuesday.

Mr Choudhary, from Hope Street, West Bromwich, has also been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with criminal intent. He is set to appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

