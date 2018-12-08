Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Yasir Hussain died from stab wounds to the back

A man who was killed in a stabbing has been named.

Yasir Hussain, a father of four from Lancashire, was pronounced dead on Central Drive, Lower Gornal in Dudley on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination found the 34-year-old died from stab wounds to the back, West Midlands Police said.

Nabeel Choudhary, 20, from Hope Street, West Bromwich, has been charged with murder and was due before Walsall Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Mr Choudhary has also been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with criminal intent.

Three other people who were arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 21-year-old woman held on suspicion of assisting an offender, have since been released pending further investigation.

Police are still appealing for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.