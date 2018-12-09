Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Yasir Hussain died from stab wounds to the back

A fifth person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death.

Yasir Hussain, from Lancashire, was pronounced dead on Central Drive in Lower Gornal, Dudley, on Tuesday.

The man was arrested on Sunday and was taken into police custody for questioning.

Nabeel Choudhary, from Hope Street, West Bromwich, appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court charged with murder on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said Mr Choudhary, 20, who was also charged with possession of an imitation firearm with criminal intent, was remanded in custody.

Three other people who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday and a 21-year-old woman held on suspicion of assisting an offender have since been released pending further investigation.

Image caption Police investigations into the stabbing on Tuesday are continuing

West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination showed father-of-four Mr Hussain, 34, died from stab wounds to the back.

Det Insp Jim Colclough added: "Our investigation continues at pace as we try to establish exactly what happened to Mr Hussain.

"His family are being kept updated with these developments and continue to be supported by specially trained officers at this extremely difficult time."

He urged anyone with information to come forward.