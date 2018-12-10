Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Christopher Harm was described as a "loving son, dad and brother"

A man has denied the murder of a 28-year-old who was found stabbed to death in a car park.

Christopher Harm, from Durham, was pronounced dead at the scene in Engine Lane, Brierley Hill, Dudley, at about 01:00 BST on 13 October.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound.

Glen Elvin, 25, of no fixed address, denied a charge of murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday. He will face trial on 18 March.

In a family statement released at the time of his death, Mr Harm was described as a "loving son, dad and brother".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.