Cruise couple held over suitcase cocaine

The couple had been travelling on the Marco Polo

A British couple in their 70s have been arrested after cocaine was found in their cruise ship cabin.

Officers found 20-22lb (9-10kg) of the drug "ingeniously concealed" in false compartments in four suitcases, Portuguese police said.

The man and woman, aged 72 and 70, were held on suspicion of drug trafficking when the ship docked at Lisbon.

Operator Cruise and Maritime Voyages said it was "co-operating fully with officials".

The Marco Polo ship had left Tilbury in Essex on 5 November and travelled to the West Indies and Azores with 610 passengers and 294 crew on board.

The couple were arrested on 4 December following a tip-off from the UK National Crime Agency.

They appeared before a judge and will be held separately while a joint Portuguese and British investigation continues.

A spokesman for the operator said the firm "does not tolerate any criminal activity or anti-social behaviour on board its ships".