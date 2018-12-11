Image copyright Google Image caption Three teenage boys were stabbed outside the University of Birmingham School on Monday

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault after three teenagers were stabbed outside a school.

The boys were attacked near the University of Birmingham School in Weoley Park Road, Selly Oak, at about 16:20 GMT, on Monday.

The boys' injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Police are continuing to appeal for information.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: "The teenage boys were taken to hospital where their injuries are not thought to be serious.

"A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault a short time later and is currently in police custody."

The University of Birmingham School declined to comment and has referred inquiries to the police.

The school is the University of Birmingham's first dedicated secondary school.

