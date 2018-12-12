Image caption Cerys Edwards was left paralysed and on a ventilator for nine years after the crash

A driver has been charged with killing a girl who died nine years after the crash which left her paralysed.

Cerys Edwards also suffered brain-damage when Antonio Singh Boparan crashed into her parents' car in Sutton Coldfield in 2006.

Her death in 2015 was caused by those injuries, post-mortem tests found.

Mr Boparan, 31, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and will appear before Birmingham magistrates on 10 January.

Cerys needed round-the-clock care until her death - a month before her 10th birthday - which was caused by complications following an infection.

Mr Boparan, of Little Aston, Sutton Coldfield, is the son of Ranjit Singh Boparan, who is known as "The Chicken King".

He founded the 2 Sisters Food Group, which claims to produce a third of all poultry products eaten in the UK.

Image copyright Cerys Edwards family Image caption Cerys Edwards, pictured with her father Gareth, needed round-the-clock care

