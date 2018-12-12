Image copyright Google Image caption The bodies were discovered in Chinn Brook Recreation Ground

The bodies of three dead foxes have been discovered dumped in a bag in a park - and investigators suspect they were poisoned.

They were found by a member of the public in Chinn Brook Recreation Ground in Billesley, Birmingham, on Saturday.

All three foxes had bitten through their tongues, suggesting they could have been illegally poisoned, the RSPCA charity said.

It warned those responsible could expect to be summoned to court.

The fox carcasses were discovered near allotments inside a tied up bag and did not show any external signs of trauma to their bodies.

RSPCA inspector Mike Scargill said: "In all cases the jaws of each fox was clenched, which would suggest poisoning.

"Poisoning foxes is illegal and anyone found to be participating in the illegal laying of poison for foxes can expect to be investigated and subsequently summoned to court."

The charity has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

