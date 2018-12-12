Image copyright SNS Group Sammy Turner Image caption Riccardo Calder was sacked by Inverness Caledonian Thistle when he was convicted of assault

A former England Under-17s footballer has been jailed for a road rage attack on a female friend after she accidentally crashed into his car.

Riccardo Calder was jailed for nine months after being convicted of assault occasioning actually bodily harm.

He had a "complete loss of temper" according to the sentencing judge at Birmingham Crown Court.

Former Aston Villa midfielder Calder, 22, was sacked by Inverness Caledonian Thistle when he was convicted.

CCTV footage played at the trial showed Calder, of Druids Heath, Birmingham, confronting the woman in the car park of The Horseshoe pub in Maypole shortly after 04:00 BST on 7 May.

In what the judge described as a "repeated and sustained attack", Calder rained punches through the victim's open window before kicking her.

Calder was friends with the victim who he met up with at a club on 6 May.

They agreed to go to another nightspot in separate vehicles, but the woman "bumped into the defendant's car", prosecutor Mark Phillips said.

They pulled over in the pub car park but the woman reversed "in a panic" before driving forwards into the back of Calder's white Mercedes saloon, hitting it a second time.

Calder then launched his assault on her, partially dragging the 24-year-old student nurse from her car and throwing her back into the driver's seat.

The mother-of-one suffered two black eyes, cuts and bruises and a fractured thumb, which needed hospital treatment.

Judge Mark Wall QC said: "I do not accept that her actions... were any justification for what was a complete and utter loss of temper.

"This is a lesson that can only be properly taught through immediate custody."

