Image copyright Google Image caption Three teenage boys were stabbed outside the University of Birmingham School on Monday

A 13-year-old boy has been charged over a stabbing outside a school which put two teenagers in hospital.

The victims, aged 14 and 15, suffered stomach and arm injuries respectively near the University of Birmingham School in Selly Oak on Monday.

They remain stable in hospital.

The defendant, who cannot be named, appeared before Birmingham magistrates charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one of attempted wounding.

He was remanded and will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 17 December.

Two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old, also arrested by West Midlands Police, have been bailed while investigations continue.

The conditions ban them from going to any school other than the one they are registered to attend and they have been ordered not to associate with several named youths.

Another 14-year-old victim has been discharged and is recovering at home.

The University of Birmingham School has previously declined to comment and has referred inquiries to the police.

