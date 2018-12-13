Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Burst water main causes travel chaos

Motorists in Birmingham faced traffic chaos after a water main burst and flooded one of the main roads into the city.

One commuter said the Hagley Road, in Edgbaston, resembled a swimming baths after the 20in pipe ruptured overnight.

Thousands of homes were also affected, with some water supplies cut entirely and others left with low pressure.

Severn Trent Water apologised to customers and commuters for the disruption.

Just one lane into the city, between the Plough and Harrow Hotel and the Five Ways Roundabout, remained open as engineers worked "through some pretty epic conditions" to fix the problem, it said.

West Midlands Police urged motorists to avoid the area, and travel firms also warned of delays to bus services.

'Like a river'

Bus passenger Matt Bennion rechristened the route "the Hagley Road swimming baths", and posted pictures of people stepping on wooden palettes to cross the road.

Image copyright Charlotte Aldridge Image caption Pedestrians walked on pallets to stay dry

Plough and Harrow receptionist Valentina Romano said there were "a lot of queues" on the busy road.

"There is quite a lot of water like a massive puddle and it is flowing," she said.

"I would describe it like a river."

Others tweeted photos of the flooded roads.

One user, @mandapen, said it had taken her sister three hours to get to work, and posted photos shared by her stricken sibling.

While Tasha posted a photo of motorists driving through water on the approach to Five Ways.

Mander Portman Woodward college said it had lost its water supply and had closed for the day "in the interest of student safety".

Image copyright Severn Trent Image caption A new section of pipe was brought to the site of the burst main

Severn Trent said it had handed out bottles of water to about 500 vulnerable customers and it was working to fit a new section of pipe.

A spokesman said repairs would "take time, and we'd like to apologise to everyone who's had problems getting ready for work or school this morning".

Image copyright Chris Quinn Image caption Some motorists attempted to brave the water-logged road

