Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Tafarwa Beckford will be sentenced next week

The stepbrother of R&B singer Jamelia has been convicted of murdering a man in a revenge shooting outside a Birmingham snooker club.

Tafarwa Beckford, 36, fired two shots at Derek Myers, 25, after a "hostile interaction" between two groups of men in Hockley on 30 October 2015.

The city's crown court heard Beckford carried out the attack after his friend Marvin Duffus was targeted outside the Big Bang snooker club in Soho Hill.

He will be sentenced on Wednesday.

The jury was not told that Beckford, who was also known as "Dreads" and "Charmer", had twice previously stood trial for separate gang-related killings.

He was accused of the murders of Charlene Ellis and Letisha Shakespeare, who were shot outside a hairdressing salon in Aston on New Year's Day of 2003, but was acquitted in 2005 due to lack of evidence.

Beckford was also acquitted of the March 2000 Birmingham nightclub murder of Christopher Clarke - who was stabbed and beaten with champagne bottles. He was instead convicted of the lesser charge of affray, for which he received a 30-month sentence.

Beckford was allowed to use his middle name of Theodore at his trial, after his defence lawyers argued his reputation may prejudice proceedings.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Derek Myers was shot in the street

Prosecutor Annabel Darlow QC had told the trial of a "brewing argument" outside the snooker club, at about 04:30 GMT, which turned physical.

Mr Duffus was attacked and stabbed before being shot five times, Ms Darlow said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The fatal attack happened outside the Big Bang snooker club in Soho Hill

The jury heard that six men were seen walking away from Mr Duffus as he lay seriously injured on the pavement.

Beckford was seen following the group, before shooting Mr Myers.

In 2004, Jamelia's half brother Kairo Beckford was jailed for life for the murder of Daniel Bogle, who was shot in a drive-by shooting in August 2003.