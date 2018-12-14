Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Balvinder Singh, 59, died from his injuries following the crash

A police sergeant jailed for causing death by dangerous driving will return to work after serving his sentence.

Jason Bannister, 45, of Wombourne, admitted killing 59-year-old shopkeeper Balvinder Singh in December 2016.

He was jailed for 18 months at Birmingham Crown Court last month over the fatal Wolverhampton crash.

Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Gareth Morgan said Bannister had "served the public in exemplary fashion" and would return to his role.

He said Bannister had shown "remorse and acknowledgement of his guilt" for the crash on Cannock Road when he was off-duty.

"In my view Jason Bannister should not be prevented from rebuilding and rehabilitating his life having served his custodial sentence," Mr Morgan said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The collision took place on Cannock Road, Wolverhampton, in December 2016

Mr Singh, from Wednesfield, died in hospital from his injuries after his van was hit by Bannister's car.

The father-of-three was described by his family as "the most loyal and hard-working man" who was "loved throughout the community".

A special case hearing found his actions "amounted to gross misconduct" and issued Bannister with a final written warning.

The force said Bannister would not be paid while he was in prison.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.