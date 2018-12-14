Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Dean Ward suffered stab wounds to his leg and groin

An 18-year-old has been found guilty of murdering a man he stabbed in the leg and groin.

Dean Ward, 45, died on 27 June, one week after he was injured in Finchley Park in Kingstanding, Birmingham.

His killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted by jurors at Birmingham Crown Court within hours of being asked by a judge to consider their verdicts.

He is due to be sentenced on 1 February 2019.

In addition to murder, the 18-year-old was found guilty of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

