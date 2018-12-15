Image caption Paul Blair and his son James dress as elves to deliver the presents

A five-year-old boy with a rare heart condition has delivered nearly 300 presents to the hospital that regularly cares for him.

James Blair from Worcester took jigsaws, colouring books and other gifts to children on the wards of Birmingham Children's Hospital.

James' dad Paul Blair said: "It's about giving back, a gesture of goodwill."

James suffers with the genetic condition Noonan syndrome.

Mr Blair drove his lorry to the hospital where he and his son - both dressed as elves - delivered 17 sacks of presents and chocolates for staff.

Mr Blair, 36, said his son would need surgery soon to fit a new heart valve.

Image caption 17 sacks filled with almost 300 presents have been handed out to children on the wards