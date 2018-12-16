Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption West Midlands Police said "several" cars were damaged

A man thought to be in a stolen car rammed other cars to avoid police, officers said.

An unmarked police car spotted the black VW Golf on Berkley Street, just off Broad Street in Birmingham city centre, at about 22:45 GMT on Saturday.

The driver initially pulled over before it sped off. A stinger device was used, police said, but the driver continued his attempts to evade police by ramming other cars.

The car was then boxed in by police.

West Midlands Police said three men - two aged 21 and a 27-year-old - were arrested on suspicion of theft.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.