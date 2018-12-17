Image caption A row is alleged to have broken out at a soup kitchen in Digbeth on 3 August

A man accused of "almost severing" another man's arm with a meat cleaver during a row at a soup kitchen has been remanded in custody.

Darren Martin, 27, has been charged with wounding, assault, affray and possessing an offensive weapon in public over the attack in Birmingham.

Police said it was feared the man could lose his arm but surgeons were able to save it after the attack on 3 August.

Mr Martin was remanded in custody by Birmingham magistrates on Friday.

Mr Martin, of no fixed address, is set to appear before the city's crown court on 11 January.

It is alleged he slashed the man's arm with a cleaver and hit his girlfriend over the head, causing a laceration to her forehead in New Canal Street, Digbeth.