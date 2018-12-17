Image copyright Google Image caption The attack at the Grove Road flat took place around 23:30 GMT on 10 December, police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a wheelchair user who was attacked in his home.

The victim, aged 69, was assaulted during a burglary at his flat in Grove Road, Kings Heath, Birmingham, at about 23:30 GMT on 10 December, West Midlands Police said.

He suffered facial and body injuries and was taken to hospital, where he died on Sunday.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and is being questioned by officers.

Officers believe more than one offender was involved in the attack and are appealing for witnesses.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday.

