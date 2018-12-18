Image caption Police said no arrests have been made after the shooting in Dovehouse Lane, Solihull

A woman has been shot in the shoulder at a house in Solihull.

The victim is in a "serious condition" following the incident on Dovehouse Lane, Olton, near the Jaguar Land Rover factory, at about 08:50 GMT.

West Midlands Police said they are treating the attack as an "isolated incident".

Officers said no arrests have been made and are appealing for information. Forensic teams are carrying out investigations.

Police said their "main priority is the safety and security of the public."

"Specialist officers are in the area and local schools have been advised accordingly," a spokesman said.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer. One patient, a woman, was treated and conveyed to hospital."

