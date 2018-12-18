Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The kittens are now being cared for in Worcester, the RSPCA said

Four two-day-old kittens were put in a carrier bag, dumped in a bin and left to die, an animal charity said.

The kittens were discovered on a "bitterly cold" Saturday morning in Handsworth, Birmingham, by a woman who heard their cries.

She took them home, to warm them by a radiator and alerted the RSPCA.

The charity, which has launched an investigation, described the person who dumped them as "callous", adding the kittens could have "easily perished".

They are now being cared for in Worcester, the RSPCA said.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The kittens were found in a carrier bag dumped inside a bin

Vic Hurr, RSPCA animal collection officer, said: "The kittens were obviously put in a plastic bag and thrown in the bin on purpose and were left to either freeze or starve to death, by some callous person.

"It is just lucky that the lady heard them crying and cared enough to investigate and so found them still alive.

"They were very cold when she took them from the bin and covered in flea dirt. It was a bitterly cold morning and there was frost on the ground so they could have easily perished."