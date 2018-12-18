Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kingsley Burrell was 29 years old when he died from a cardiac arrest

A police officer has been sacked for breaching standards over the restraint of a mental health patient who died in 2011.

Kingsley Burrell died in hospital from a cardiac arrest days after being detained by West Midlands Police in March 2011.

He had been arrested and sectioned after reporting being threatened by gunmen in Birmingham.

He was taken to a psychiatric unit where he was physically restrained.

Spitting

While there, a misconduct panel heard a cover was partially placed over his face because he was spitting.

PC Paul Adey was found guilty of giving a false account in relation to Mr Burrell's collapse.

A panel found the PC had lied about not seeing the cover on Mr Burrell's face and failed in his duty of care by not removing it.

The officer was exonerated of an allegation of using excessive force.

He was dismissed without notice for gross misconduct at a hearing at Sutton Coldfield Police station earlier.

Dishonest accounts

Two other officers, PCs Mark Fannon and Paul Greenfield, were cleared of allegations of using excessive force and giving dishonest accounts.

West Midlands Police said father-of-three and trainee security guard Mr Burrell deserved to be looked after.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission said the amount of time the investigation had taken was "regrettable".

Mr Burrell's family said they would continue to fight for a public inquiry over his death.

Image caption Desmond Jaddoo, spokesman for the Burrell family, said he would be writing to the Home Secretary to ask for a public inquiry into the death

Speaking of PC Adey at the hearing, Mike Colbourne, Deputy Chief Constable of Bedfordshire Police, said: "We have found him to be in breach of standards of professional behaviour, honesty and integrity."

In 2015, an inquest jury ruled prolonged restraint had been a factor in Mr Burrell's death and the failure to provide basic medical attention.

In October 2017, the three police officers were cleared of perjury and perverting the course of justice by jurors at Birmingham Crown Court.