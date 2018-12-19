Image copyright Google Image caption Kevin Shepperson was found dead in a flat in Willenhall, Walsall

A third man has been charged with the murder of a man whose body was found in a flat.

Kevin Shepperson, 39, was discovered at the property on Bloxwich Road South, Willenhall, Walsall, on 22 August.

Nazeem Kendall, 21, of no fixed address, is set to appear before Walsall Magistrates' Court on 3 January, West Midlands Police said.

Two other men, both aged 21, were charged with Mr Shepperson's murder in August.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of multiple injuries, the force said.

