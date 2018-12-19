Image copyright Google Image caption It happened at the Co-Operative funeral home in Great Barr, Birmingham

A burglar has admitted having sex with a body at a funeral home.

Kasim Khuram, 23, broke into the Co-Operative undertakers in Walsall Road, Great Barr, Birmingham, on 11 November.

A judge at Birmingham Crown Court warned Khuram, who pleaded guilty to sexual penetration of a body, that he faced a "substantial" jail term.

Sentencing has been adjourned until 31 January while a psychiatric report is carried out.

Khuram, of Kenilworth Road, Aston, Birmingham, also admitted burglary.

The court heard following his arrest he was briefly sectioned.

Sentencing was adjourned to allow Khuram's defence team to present a medical report to the court.

Judge Francis Laird QC said: "But you must be under no illusion that you will receive a sentence of imprisonment for your offending in this case - a substantial sentence of imprisonment."

