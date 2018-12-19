Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police want to trace a man in connection with a shooting in Solihull

Police want to question a man who was captured on CCTV moments before a woman was shot in her own home.

The victim, 51, suffered gunshot wounds to her shoulder following the attack in Dovehouse Lane, Solihull, at about 08:30 GMT on Tuesday.

She was taken to hospital where she remains in a "stable condition", West Midlands Police said.

No arrests have been made and detectives are treating it as an "isolated incident".

The BBC understands the gunman is not believed to be connected to the family. The victim was shot twice in the shoulder after the suspect forced his way in through the front door.

CCTV released by police shows a man wearing a hi-vis jacket and dark clothing entering the driveway of the victim's home.

Det Insp Stuart Bell said: "Investigations remain under way today to establish the circumstances around what happened and at this stage we do believe this to be a targeted attack, but the motive remains unclear. However, we can confirm that nothing was taken.

"We are determined to catch whoever was responsible and a dedicated team of detectives are working on the case."

Image caption Police believe drivers with dash-cams who passed the area at the time may have valuable evidence

He said he wanted to hear from anyone with information or drivers with dash-cam footage who passed the area between 08:30 and 09:00 on Tuesday.

Det Insp Bell added that patrols would continue in the area to "offer reassurance to residents and the wider community".

Neighbour Nick Boneham told the BBC the woman was "covered in blood" when she knocked on his door shouting for help.

Armed police stormed the area following reports of the shooting.

Image caption Police said no arrests had yet been made in connection with the attack

