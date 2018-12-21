Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Gurpreet Singh's second wife, Sarbjit Kaur, was found dead at home in Rookery Lane, Wolverhampton

A man facing trial for murdering his wife has also been charged with soliciting the murder of his first.

Gurpreet Singh, 43, of Coalway Avenue, Penn, Wolverhampton, denied both counts at Birmingham Crown Court.

Sarbjit Kaur, 38, was found dead at her home in Wolverhampton on 16 February. Post-mortem tests found she died from asphyxiation.

His first wife, Amandeep Kaur, died on a trip to India but her cause of death is not clear, the CPS said.

Mr Singh will face both charges at his trial, due to start on 8 April 2019.

The businessman was charged with murdering Sarbjit Kaur in May.

In October he was charged with soliciting the murder of Amandeep Kaur between 11 July and 2 December 2013, but denied the charge in a court appearance earlier.