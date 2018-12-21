Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ibrahim Osman admitted manslaughter on the second day of his murder trial

A teenager has been jailed for seven years over a man's death following a fight at a taxi firm.

Rahat Saeed, 37, died in hospital nine days after sustaining a head injury at Embassy Taxis in Oliver Street, Nechells, Birmingham.

Ibrahim Osman, 18, of Mead Crescent, Birmingham, was sentenced at the city's crown court on Friday.

He had pleaded guilty to manslaughter on 4 December - the second day of his murder trial.

Police said he was involved in an argument over money left in a cab.

Officers were called to the taxi base on 26 May following reports that a man had been assaulted and knocked unconscious.

Det Sgt Tim Longbottom of the West Midlands force said: "Mr Osman appears to have become involved in a customer's disagreement with the taxi firm over some money left in a cab."

He said Osman got into another taxi and went with the customer to the site demanding the £60.

There, he added, Osman got into an argument with Mr Saeed, who was hit several times and knocked unconscious.

Mr Saeed was taken to hospital but died nine days later.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Abdiwali Ashkir was given a suspended sentence

Abdiwali Ashkir, 21, from Ruthven View, Leeds, pleaded guilty to a public order offence of causing fear or violence in connection with the dispute.

He was given a suspended 14-week prison sentence.