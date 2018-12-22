Image caption Witnesses were told by armed police to "stand back"

Armed police have shut part of a town centre in the search for a wanted man.

Officers were sent to Walsall Street in Willenhall, in the West Midlands, at about 08:30 GMT following reports of a sighting of the wanted man.

A police cordon is in place and witnesses said they were asked to "stand back" from what officers described as a "serious incident".

West Midlands Police has yet to confirm the man's identity or the offences he is wanted for.