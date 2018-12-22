Armed police shut Willenhall town centre in manhunt
- 22 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Armed police have shut part of a town centre in the search for a wanted man.
Officers were sent to Walsall Street in Willenhall, in the West Midlands, at about 08:30 GMT following reports of a sighting of the wanted man.
A police cordon is in place and witnesses said they were asked to "stand back" from what officers described as a "serious incident".
West Midlands Police has yet to confirm the man's identity or the offences he is wanted for.