A 65-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car after she got off a bus.

The woman, who lived locally but has not been named, was struck by the car just before 15:30 GMT on Saturday on Bristol Road in Edgbaston.

She was treated for serious internal injuries but was pronounced dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Officers are "particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw a blue Volkswagen Golf car which was involved in the collision".

Sgt Alan Hands, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the woman who has sadly lost her life, who ask that they are left to grieve."

Part of Bristol Road between Edgbaston Park Road and Pebble Mill Road was closed in both directions for a number of hours while officers conducted inquiries.