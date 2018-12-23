Image caption Officers closed part of Willenhall town centre on Saturday

A man arrested following a major police operation in the Black Country has been released on bail.

Armed police shut down Walsall Street, in Willenhall town centre, during the operation on Saturday morning.

The 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested over the suspected theft of a vehicle, a West Midlands Police spokesman said.

A suspected stolen Range Rover was later recovered by the force.