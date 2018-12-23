Image caption The crash took place just before 20:00 BST on Saturday on Ring Road St Georges in Wolverhampton

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a crash involving several cars.

The crash happened just before 20:00 BST on Saturday on St Georges ring road in Wolverhampton and left one vehicle on its roof.

West Midlands Police said "at least three cars" were involved but were unable to confirm exactly how many as some may have left the scene after suffering minor damage.

No serious injuries were reported.

The man remains in police custody. Officers have launched an investigation.