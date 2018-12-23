Birmingham Airport: Flights halted amid air traffic control fault
Flights have been suspended at Birmingham Airport due to an air traffic control fault.
Passengers are being advised to check departures and arrivals as flights are being diverted from the airport.
A spokesman said: "We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing to our passengers."
Flights are expected to be affected until 22:00 GMT, air traffic management organisation Eurocontrol said.
It added that the fault was due to a failure of the electronic flight plan system.
In a statement, Eurocontrol said arrivals were "unavailable" and there were "few flights with high delays".
People due to board flights have reported having to wait for hours and complained of long delays.
