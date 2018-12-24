Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Robert Morrison was found injured at home and died six days later in hospital

A man who died after being attacked in his own home has been named by police.

Wheelchair user Robert Morrison, 69, was found injured in Grove Road, Kings Heath, Birmingham, at about 23:30 GMT on 10 December. He died six days later, West Midlands Police said.

A murder inquiry has been launched but a post-mortem examination proved "inconclusive", the force said.

Two men, aged 18, appeared before Birmingham magistrates charged with robbery.

They will next appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 16 January.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.