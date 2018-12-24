Image copyright Google Image caption Anthony Satterthwaite was pronounced dead at the scene, police said

A cyclist who died in a crash with a sports car has been named by police.

Anthony Satterthwaite, 51, was struck by the Porsche Boxster, which was travelling in the opposite direction, in Eastcote Lane, Solihull on Saturday.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released.

Mr Satterthwaite was described by his family as "a much-loved Solihull father-of-two, and a very experienced cyclist."

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police, said his death was "an extremely tragic incident" and appealed for any witnesses to contact the force.

"It is important that we piece together the events that led to the collision and I would appeal directly to anyone who saw what happened and has not yet contacted us, or may have caught the collision on a dashcam to get in touch," he said.