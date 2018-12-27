Boy injured in Birmingham shotgun attack
- 27 December 2018
A 16-year-old boy has been injured in a shotgun attack in a Birmingham street.
The boy was hurt in Leonard Road, Handsworth, just before 01:20 GMT on 26 December, West Midlands Police said.
He was taken to hospital with injuries caused by shotgun pellets and placed in an induced coma. His wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.
Detectives are checking CCTV footage and carrying out house-to-house enquiries. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.